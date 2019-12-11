World News Summary: U.N. unable to verify that weapons used in Saudi oil attack were from Iran

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.N. unable to verify that weapons used in Saudi oil attack were from Iran

The United Nations is "unable to independently corroborate" that missiles and drones used in attacks on Saudi oil facilities in September "are of Iranian origin," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday. The United States, European powers and Saudi Arabia have blamed the Sept. 14 attack on Iran. Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks, and Iran, which supports the Houthis, has denied any involvement. Russia's Lavrov calls on U.S. to publish bilateral communications over the 2016 election

Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow wanted to publish a cache of communications with Washington that he said cleared Russia of allegations it interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, but that the United States has blocked their release. During a joint news conference with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Lavrov once again dismissed the American accusation that Moscow tried to sway the 2016 election, which resulted in the upset victory of President Donald Trump. UK's Johnson now less certain of election victory: YouGov

Britain's election race has tightened markedly over the past two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursday's vote, according to a closely watched forecast released on Tuesday. The 28-seat Conservative margin of victory predicted by pollsters YouGov, down from 68 two weeks ago, is narrow enough that the firm said Johnson could fail to win an outright majority, given the uncertainties inherent to forecasting - an outcome that would prolong Brexit uncertainty. U.S. grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday it was halting operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the United States until further notice after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a base in Florida. The decision will have far-reaching impacts on visiting Saudi personnel, including grounding more than 300 Saudi Arabian military aviation students as part of a "safety stand-down," first reported by Reuters earlier on Monday. French protesters take to streets over pension reform but numbers dwindle

Strikes against pension reforms shut schools and caused transport chaos around France on Tuesday, but the number of people taking to the streets dropped by more than half from last week, strengthening President Emmanuel Macron's hand. Public workers have been on strike for six days, with trains the hardest hit. Unions had called for mass protests on Tuesday, the day before Macron's government is to unveil details of its plan to simplify a complicated pension system that offers some of the world's most generous benefits. Father's energy legacy haunts Canada's Trudeau as he seeks to heal rift with angry Alberta

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has an unusual challenge as he seeks to charm angry westerners who fear he will destroy the region's oil and gas industry - the legacy of his father, who was reviled in much of the west for his energy policies. Pierre Trudeau, also a Liberal prime minister, pushed through a series of measures in 1980 to artificially depress the price of oil and help the more populous and politically influential east, in what is now the fourth largest oil producer in the world. Haitian slums descend into anarchy as crisis sparks worst violence in years

Venite Bernard's feet are bloodied and torn because, she said, she had no time to grab her sandals when she fled her shack with her youngest children as gangsters roamed the Haitian capital's most notorious slum, shooting people in their homes. Now the 47-year-old Bernard and her family are camped in the courtyard of the town hall of Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, along with more than 200 others, fleeing an outbreak of violence that is part of what civic leaders say is the country's worst lawlessness in more than a decade. U.S. slaps sanctions on Myanmar military chief over Rohingya atrocities

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities. The sanctions targeted military chief Min Aung Hlaing on the same day that Myanmar's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, attended the first day hearings at the U.N.'s highest court in The Hague, where she will lead Myanmar's defense against the charge of genocide. Trump warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections, the White House said. Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine, and he emphasized to Lavrov his support for global arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, the White House said in statement. Tremor activity at New Zealand volcano a hurdle for recovery effort

Increasing tremor activity on a volcanic island in New Zealand has hampered efforts by authorities to recover the bodies of eight people believed to be on the island, two days after it erupted. Six people were killed in Monday's explosion at White Island, which lies some 50 km (30 miles) off the mainland, with another eight missing and presumed dead.

