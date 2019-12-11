Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What's at stake for Britain's economy in election?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:34 IST
FACTBOX-What's at stake for Britain's economy in election?
Image Credit: Flickr

The two main parties in Britain's election on Thursday offer contrasting plans on spending, tax, the role of the state, trade unions and Brexit. Below is a summary of the main economic policies of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.

SPENDING Johnson is already loosening the purse strings after nearly 10 years of cuts for many public services. He approved the biggest rise in day-to-day spending in 15 years in September.

But proposals in the Conservatives' election manifesto for further funding increases are modest and would mean continued austerity for many services outside the health system, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank. Labour's spending plans dwarf Johnson's.

Corbyn wants to reverse cuts to services such as the police and give public workers a 5% pay rise, which would push day-to-day spending up by 82.9 billion pounds ($106 billion) a year by 2024. The equivalent increase in the Conservatives' spending plans is 2.9 billion pounds. On investment, the difference is smaller but still stark. Under the Conservatives, it would rise by about 20 billion pounds a year, or a third of Labour's planned increase.

The IFS has said Labour's plans are too big to implement, at least in the short term. TAX

Johnson would gradually increase the threshold at which workers pay social security contributions. He has also ruled out increasing income tax and Value-Added Tax. Corbyn has said Labour's spending increases will be funded largely by higher taxes for companies and people in the top income bracket.

The IFS has said both parties would probably have to raise taxes further, or borrow more if they stick to their plans. ROLE OF THE STATE

Labour's left-wing leadership wants to put the state back at the center of Britain's economy. Plans to nationalize power networks, water, rail and postal companies expanded last month to include the fixed-line network of telecoms group BT to give free broadband to everyone.

Labour says workers in large companies will get a 10% stake via Inclusive Ownership Funds which would share profits with staff and pump money into government apprentice schemes. Johnson favors free-market policies but he has proposed new state aid rules, changing state purchasing policies and reforming farming so public bodies buy more British goods.

Labour has promised a "huge roll-out of individual and collective rights" to give more power to unions. BREXIT

Britain's relationship with the European Union will have a major bearing on the economy. Johnson wants to leave by Jan. 31 and secure a trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020 when a transition period ends, meaning tariffs and other barriers to trade could come into force for British goods and services.

Johnson says ending the Brexit uncertainty would "unleash a great tide of investment" and boost the economy. However, getting a new deal done before the end of next year is seen as tough given the complexities of trade negotiations.

Corbyn says he will negotiate a new exit deal and put it to a referendum, raising the prospect of Britain reversing its Brexit decision altogether. The finance ministry estimated in 2018 that striking a free trade deal with the EU would reduce the size of the economy by about 5% by the mid-2030s compared with staying in the EU.

Labour's proposal of remaining in an EU customs union with close alignment to its single market is widely seen as being less damaging to the economy. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States have d...

UPDATE 1-European bond yields slip before central bank meetings, trade deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday before a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday, while central bank meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank kept investors sidelined. ...

Pakistani Hindus in Delhi wait anxiously for citizenship bill

As the Rajya Sabha debated the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday, groups of people huddled around a radio while some scoured their phones for news on the passage of the legislation that could finally stamp the seal of home for them in...

13 fighter jets crashed from 2017-18 to Nov 2019: Govt

Thirteen fighter jets have crashed from 2017-18 to November 2019 and a board of inquiry BOI investigates every accident, the government said on Wednesday. To a question in Lok Sabha on a MiG 29 KUB Trainer catching fire in Goa, Union Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019