France's moderate CFDT union says pension reform crossed red line

The head of France's moderate CFDT union Laurent Berger said on Wednesday that the government pensions reform plan has crossed a "red line" with a proposal to incentivize people to delay their retirement. The CFDT will meet later in the day to decide on possible further protest actions over the reform plan, Berger told BFM TV.

Berger was speaking after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the country's byzantine pension system.

