Singh accuses Rahul of using CAB to provoke NE's people

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:16 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:16 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to provoke the people of the Northeast by issuing "misleading" and mischievous" statements. In a statement, Singh said the Congress has lost its support base in the eight Northeastern states and now, Gandhi is looking for crutches with the support of a handful of disgruntled groups to revive his party's fortunes against the rapidly increasing influence of the BJP.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to provoke the people of the Northeast by issuing misleading and mischievous statements," he said. This "game plan" will never succeed as people are now awakened enough not to be taken in by the Congress jugglery. This is why the Congress has got reduced to its present dismal strength in the Lok Sabha, Singh said.

Curfew was imposed in Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday to control deteriorating law and order situation and internet services were shut for 24 hours from 7 pm, amid massive protests over the Bill. Demonstrations are being held in various parts of the country against the draft law, besides the North East. The Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) strongly refuted comments wherein the Congress leader had described the Bill as an attempt by the Modi government to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and had alleged that it was a criminal attack on the region, their way of life and the idea of India.

"Look, who is talking ! Could somebody tell Mr Rahul Gandhi that,  as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Northeast more than 30 times in his first five-year term, may be more than the total number of visits by all Congress prime ministers put together in over 50 years," he said. Singh said Prime Minister Modi's outreach bridged the gap created by successive Congress governments in the past. The minister said even though former prime minister Manmohan Singh was an MP from Assam, yet it was not he but Modi, who as prime minister travelled to Shillong to attend the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary meeting.

The last time any prime minister did that was nearly 40 years ago, he said, adding that this was the extent of criminal neglect suffered under Congress. Singh said the fact is that the Bill will bringing the Northeast closer to the constitutional ethos of India. "Remember, before 2014, several crimes were reported against Northeast's youths in other parts of India. The Modi government, in fact, consolidated foundation of our  nation by eliminating discriminatory distinctions like mainland, hinterland etc," he said.

