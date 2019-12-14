Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment trial: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 00:28 IST
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment trial: What happens next?
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump next week after the House Judiciary Committee on Friday recommended two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, to the full chamber. Here is what happened on Friday and likely will happen in the coming days:

Friday, Dec. 13 The House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment after a bitter session and a vote on party lines.

Tuesday, Dec 17 The House Rules Committee will determine issues such as length of debate and when to vote on impeachment.

Likely Wednesday, Dec 18 House is expected to impeach Trump, the third impeachment in U.S. history. A debate and vote on party lines is expected. Some Democrats likely will defect, but not enough to endanger passage of the articles. Trump would remain in office, however, pending a trial in the Senate.

If the impeachment is approved, the House would select lawmakers known as managers to present the case against Trump at a Senate trial. House Democrats say most of the managers are likely to come from the Judiciary Committee and possibly from the Intelligence Committee that led the investigation. The high-profile job is expected to be highly sought. Early January

Trump would face a trial in the Senate to determine whether he should be convicted and ousted from office. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell expects to take it up as soon as the lawmakers reconvene in January. The Senate is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, who have largely defended the president. A two-thirds majority of those present and voting in the 100-member chamber would be needed to convict Trump. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the trial, House managers would present their case against Trump and the president's legal team would respond, with the senators acting as jurors. A trial could involve testimony from witnesses and a grueling schedule in which proceedings occur six days a week for as many as six weeks.

McConnell has said the Senate could go with a shorter option by voting on the articles of impeachment after opening arguments, skipping the witnesses. But McConnell is still conferring with the White House on this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Qantas aircraft evacuated in Sydney after smoke fills cabin

Sydney, Dec 15 AP Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth on Sunday used slides to evacuate the Airbus A330 after it was forced to return as the cabin filled with smoke. Qantas said flight 575 returned to Sydney shortly after tak...

Hong Kong posts biggest airport passenger number fall in a decade

Hong Kong International Airport reported its biggest fall in passenger numbers in more than a decade in November, official data released on Sunday showed. The airport handled just over five million passengers, down 16.2 from a year earlier,...

Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam on CAA: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements, who are misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens an...

AP govt to enact law on education medium

The Andhra Pradesh government is bringing in a Bill during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature for amending the AP Education Act, 1982, to give a legal shield to the proposal for conversion of all schools in the state to the Engli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019