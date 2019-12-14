Centre has attacked fundamental pillars of Constitution through Citizenship Amendment Act, says Cong's KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday hit out at the Centre stating that it has attacked fundamental pillars of the Constitution through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "Through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the government has attacked the fundamental pillars of the Constitution itself. That is why our party president Sonia Gandhi has given the message that the Congress party is here to safeguard the constitutional values and fundamental rights. We will fight against it," Venugopal said while speaking to ANI about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the Act, saying that it marks the "victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India's pluralism."

"In this moment of anguish, I would like to reiterate the Congress party's determination to be relentless in our struggle against the BJP's dangerously divisive and polarising agenda," said Gandhi. Violence has gripped Assam, Delhi, West Bengal and Meghalaya. People in north-east have cited that CAA will pose a threat to their culture.

However, the Central government has said that no one can reject the law from being implemented. Responding to this, Venugopal said: "What the government has done? They have violated the basic concept of the Constitution, that is, equality to all. They have broken the fundamental ethos of the Constitution. Then why are they asking the state government to follow it."

"The State and the Central governments are ruling the country for abiding the Constitution. That question is not at all applicable to us. This kind of anti-constitutional law should not be implemented," he said. When asked about the criticism being faced by Rahul Gandhi for his 'rape in India' remark, Venugopal said that his leader has said the "truth."

"In 2014, when Narendra Modi called Delhi a rape capital, that time he was a nationalist but if Rahul speaks against the atrocities on women, he is anti-nationalist. This type of double standard politics of BJP is not acceptable," he said. The Congress leader added that Rahul is a man of "courage and conviction" and that is why he took the stand and it is a "very big" message for the country.

Both the Houses of Parliament on Friday witnessed uproar as BJP members demanded an apology from the former Congress president.Union Minister Smriti Irani approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking strong action against Gandhi for allegedly using crimes against women as a political tool.Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'rape in India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)