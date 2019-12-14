Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre has attacked fundamental pillars of Constitution through Citizenship Amendment Act, says Cong's KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday hit out at the Centre stating that it has attacked fundamental pillars of the Constitution through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:16 IST
Centre has attacked fundamental pillars of Constitution through Citizenship Amendment Act, says Cong's KC Venugopal
Congress leader KC Venugopal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday hit out at the Centre stating that it has attacked fundamental pillars of the Constitution through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "Through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the government has attacked the fundamental pillars of the Constitution itself. That is why our party president Sonia Gandhi has given the message that the Congress party is here to safeguard the constitutional values and fundamental rights. We will fight against it," Venugopal said while speaking to ANI about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the Act, saying that it marks the "victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India's pluralism."

"In this moment of anguish, I would like to reiterate the Congress party's determination to be relentless in our struggle against the BJP's dangerously divisive and polarising agenda," said Gandhi. Violence has gripped Assam, Delhi, West Bengal and Meghalaya. People in north-east have cited that CAA will pose a threat to their culture.

However, the Central government has said that no one can reject the law from being implemented. Responding to this, Venugopal said: "What the government has done? They have violated the basic concept of the Constitution, that is, equality to all. They have broken the fundamental ethos of the Constitution. Then why are they asking the state government to follow it."

"The State and the Central governments are ruling the country for abiding the Constitution. That question is not at all applicable to us. This kind of anti-constitutional law should not be implemented," he said. When asked about the criticism being faced by Rahul Gandhi for his 'rape in India' remark, Venugopal said that his leader has said the "truth."

"In 2014, when Narendra Modi called Delhi a rape capital, that time he was a nationalist but if Rahul speaks against the atrocities on women, he is anti-nationalist. This type of double standard politics of BJP is not acceptable," he said. The Congress leader added that Rahul is a man of "courage and conviction" and that is why he took the stand and it is a "very big" message for the country.

Both the Houses of Parliament on Friday witnessed uproar as BJP members demanded an apology from the former Congress president.Union Minister Smriti Irani approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking strong action against Gandhi for allegedly using crimes against women as a political tool.Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'rape in India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Two children die of asphyxiation in Rajouri

Two children died of asphyxia while a couple was hospitalised after inhaling smoke in their house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in a remote village in snow-bound Kotranka as the fam...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Tehran, Dec 15 AP Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a shor...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been appro...

Woods-led US crush Els dream to win Presidents Cup

Melbourne, Dec 15 AFP Tiger Woods United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne. Veter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019