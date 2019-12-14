Kamal Nath govt patronising urea black marketeers: MP BJP

The opposition BJP staged protests across Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, claiming farmers were not getting urea due to the failure of the Kamal Nath government. MP BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar accused the Congress government of "patronising black marketeers of urea".

He said the Centre had provided urea to the state but farmers were not getting it because of the ineptness of the Congress government. "The Congress has not fulfilled any of the promises it made during Assembly poll campaign, like farm loan waivers of upto Rs 2 lakh. It has not given relief to farmers who have suffered crop damage due to excess rains," Parashar told PTI.

MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, however, said the BJP-led Union government was not providing enough urea to the state. "The Centre had paid just Rs 1,000 crore for flood losses while we had sought Rs 11,000 crore," Gupta said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)