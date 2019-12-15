Left Menu
Assam Congress terms AGP approaching SC over CAA an ' Eyewash'

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ripun Bora on Sunday termed reports of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) approaching the Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act as 'eyewash' and said that the AGP is in connivance with the BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:32 IST
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ripun Bora talking to ANI in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ripun Bora on Sunday termed reports of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) approaching the Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act as 'eyewash' and said that the AGP is in connivance with the BJP. "This is AGP's eyewash because the people of Assam have revolted in such a way that many stalwart leaders of AGP have resigned. AGP leadership is divided. Finding no alternative, they are doing this. AGP is in connivance with the BJP," Bora told ANI.

He said that if the AGP really opposed the Act, they "could have pulled out from the ministry as well". "Still they have three ministers in power. They (AGP) are enjoying the power with them (BJP). It is just an eyewash to approach the Supreme Court. But, practically AGP is in connivance with the BJP," Bora said.

AGP, which had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, has now decided to oppose it. The party has also decided to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The decision was taken in a crucial meeting of the AGP, which is a BJP ally in Assam. The party leaders have also decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

