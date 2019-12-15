Violence perpetrated by AAP, claims BJP

The BJP has alleged that Sunday's violence in the South Delhi area was perpetrated by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and demanded that they stop "provoking people". BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor".

"AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslim of India is with India and is not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi. However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA mentioned but not named by Tiwari, denied the accusations.

"Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters.

