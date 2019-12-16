NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS

Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests NEW DELHI - More than 100 activists protesting against a new Indian citizenship law were injured in New Delhi on Sunday as they clashed with police who used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators at a major university.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong mall protests flare with leader Lam in Beijing

HONG KONG - Small groups of protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Sunday amid brief scuffles with riot police as attention turned to an upcoming meeting between Hong Kong's leader and China's president. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DEMOCRATS Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON - Top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives made a last-minute pitch to Republicans on Sunday for why they should put partisanship aside and vote to impeach President Donald Trump. USA-ELECTION-BIDEN

Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy With the first Democratic nominating contests less than two months away, former Vice President Joe Biden is already looking beyond to Super Tuesday in March, when some of the biggest electoral prizes will be up for grabs.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

U.S. exports to China to nearly double in 'totally done' trade deal: Lighthizer WASHINGTON - The "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for translation and revisions to its text, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday.

GLOBAL-HEDGEFUNDS-SUSTAINABLE-ANALYSIS Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash'

LONDON - Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies touting robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-KARINA French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Danish-born actress Anna Karina, one of the most acclaimed luminaries of influential French New Wave cinema, has died of cancer at age 79, her agent said on Sunday. USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: 'Jumanji 2' levels up with $60 million debut, 'Richard Jewell' stumbles LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - It's shaping up to be a merry holiday season for "Jumanji: The Next Level." Sony's adventure sequel debuted in first place to $60.1 million, dethroning "Frozen" after three consecutive weeks as box office champ.

SPORTS GOLF-PRESIDENTS

Woods leads from front as U.S. wins Presidents Cup MELBOURNE - United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne 16-14 and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup.

AUCTION-BABE-RUTH Babe Ruth 500th home run bat sells for more than $1 million

Babe Ruth may have died more than 70 years ago, but the baseball slugger is still turning out big numbers. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS INDIA-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

***VISIT POSTPONED***- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits India to boost trade, ties Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visit to India for summit talks with PM Modi postponed, Indian foreign ministry says, after unrest in northeastern state.

16 Dec HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA-CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong leader Lam holds news conference after meeting Chinese leaders in Beijing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.

16 Dec NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S., South Korea nuclear envoys to meet ahead of North Korea deadline U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will hold talks with South Korean nuclear negotiator Lee Do-Hoon ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang.

16 Dec SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

South Sudan president Salva Kiir and former vice president Riek Machar to meet The meeting between Kiir and Machar is the latest push to unravel a deadlock over forming a unity government.On Nov. 7, they agreed to give themselves 100 days beyond a Nov. 12 deadline to form the government.

16 Dec NIRELAND-POLITICS/

New talks on restoring devolved Northern Ireland government begin A fresh drive begins to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government which has remained suspended for almost three years following a number of aborted negotiations between its pro-British and pro-Irish parties. Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Julian Smith has warned that he will likely call fresh elections if a power-sharing administration is not in place by January 13.

16 Dec USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-EXPLAINER (PIX)

EXPLAINER-How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump this week for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election. this piece explains what happens next and why is Trump unlikely to be removed from office.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

U.S. House prepares to vote on whether to impeach Trump Full U.S. House of Representatives prepares to vote this week on whether to impeachment President Donald Trump on two charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

16 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-PLAYERS (PIX)

FACTBOX-Key players in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump The U.S. Senate expects to begin the trial of President Donald Trump in January if, as expected, the House of Representatives votes to impeach him this week.

16 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-ELECTION (PIX)

January juggle: Senators in 2020 White House race to balance impeachment, campaigning With President Donald Trump's impeachment trial looming in January, the five Democratic senators running against him are weighing tele-townhalls, quick trips and candidate proxies to keep their White House bids going while they serve as jurors.

16 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT EASTEUROPE-CITIES/ (PIX) (TV)

East European mayors form alliance to counter democratic backslide Mayors of capitals from Poland, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia form "alliance of free cities" amid rising authoritarianism and hold news conference at Central European University.

16 Dec 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CASE (EXPLAINER) (PIX)

EXPLAINER-The case for Trump's impeachment - and the case against it A story that explains the Democrats' case for removing Trump from office, as well as the Republican counter-argument.

16 Dec 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SPORTS

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 16 Dec

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League Round of 16 draw

UEFA stages the draw for the Champions League round of 16. 16 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Europa League Round of 32 draw

UEFA stages the draw for the Europa League round of 32. 16 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS WORLD-WORK/SOFTSKILLS

How can Generation Z compete with robots? Focus on the human touch While science and engineering degrees are on the rise, "soft" skills - like intellectual insight, flexibility, intuition and creativity - will be essential assets as machines replace more and more technical skills. Here are the soft skills Gen Z needs to succeed:

16 Dec COLOMBIA-OIL/

Geopark-Hocol will have chance to beat counter-offer for Colombia oil block Geopark-Hocol will have the chance to beat a counter-offer from Parex for the remaining oil block in Colombia's current oil auction.

16 Dec EU-CROPS/ (PIX)

EU crop monitor gives monthly update Focus on comments on sowing conditions for winter crops after severe rain delays in Britain and France.

16 Dec PORTUGAL-BUDGET/ (PIX)

Portugal's government presents first annual budget since election Portugal's government presents its first annual budget since the October 6 election, after weeks of talks with opposition parties focused on public servant salaries, electricity prices, public investment and funding for the national health service.

16 Dec LATVIA-GOVERNOR/PRESS (PIX)

Outgoing Latvian central bank governor Rimsevics holds final press conference The outgoing governor of Latvia's central bank Ilmars Rimsevics, accused of taking bribes and money laundering in a corruption trial, holds his final press conference before his term in office expires on 20 December. Rimsevics has continuously ignored calls to step down since the corruption investigation began in February 2018 causing an embarrassment to the Latvian government which tries to clean up the financial sector after a series of scandals.

16 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/

Dutch central bank updates outlook for Dutch economy Dutch central bank updates its outlook for the Dutch economy, after forecasting in June that growth would fall to 1.5% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2021 - down from from 1.6% this year.

16 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-SENATE/CRIMINAL-JUSTICE Bill to ban federal government from asking applicants about criminal records poised to become law

A bill that would ban federal government agencies and contractors from asking job applicants at the start of the hiring process about their criminal history is expected to come one step closer to becoming law on Monday, as the U.S. Senate is poised to vote to end debate on the measure and clear the way towards final passage. 16 Dec

ZIMBABWE-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV) Vice President Chiwenga's wife expected in court on money laundering, fraud charges

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife expected to appear in court on charges of money laundering, fraud and violating exchange control regulations. Marry Mubaiwa was arrested on Saturday evening and is accused of illegally transferring $900,000 to South Africa. 16 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV)

World premiere for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Hollywood Walt Disney Co holds the world premiere for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the ninth and final installment in the story that began more than 40 years ago in a galaxy far, far away

16 Dec DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/THAILAND-VICTIMS (TV) 15 years on, Thai tsunami victims still waiting to be identified

Their personal items stashed away in a three meter by 12 meter cargo container, and their bodies resting in metal coffins marked with coded numbers at a local cemetery in southern Thailand, at least 360 victims of one the most devastating humanitarian disasters remain unidentified. 16 Dec

