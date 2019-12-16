Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore opposition party corrects posts under 'fake news' law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:42 IST
Singapore opposition party corrects posts under 'fake news' law
Image Credit: Pixabay

A small Singapore opposition party has corrected online posts critical of the government following an order by the labor ministry under a new 'fake news' law that rights groups say is being used to chill dissent.

Seeking to stir support ahead of a parliamentary election expected within months, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), which has no seats in parliament, posted articles in recent months on its website and Facebook arguing that an increasing number of white-collar workers were losing their jobs. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) ordered the SDP to place a correction notice on these posts because it said jobs for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) had been steadily rising since 2015.

"CORRECTION NOTICE: This post contains a false statement of fact" was subsequently placed above the posts with a link to a government webpage where "the correct facts" could be found. The SDP said it had complied but would appeal the order, the most severe since the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) came into effect in October.

The MOM said it would consider the grounds of SDP's application when submitted. In the latest use of the law, the Ministry of Education on Monday directed opposition politician Lim Tean to correct a Facebook post about foreign students receiving more government funding than local students.

Reuters could not immediately reach Lim Tean. The Asia Internet Coalition, an association of internet and technology companies, has called the law the "most far-reaching legislation of its kind to date".

Facebook has said it was concerned the law grants broad powers to the government. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom non-profit rights group, called the law "totalitarian" and said it was aimed at eliminating public debate.

The government says the city-state is vulnerable to misleading and inaccurate news because of social sensitivities arising from its mixed ethnic and religious population, and widespread internet access. Singapore, which has been ruled by the People's Action Party (PAP) since independence in 1965, is widely expected to win comfortably the elections, which must be held by early 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students protesting against CAA

The Supreme Court on Monday took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it must stop immediately. The apex court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleg...

Getting Smith out early is a good thing: Gary Stead

Despite facing a massive defeat at the hands of Australia, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that getting Steve Smith out early in both the innings was a good thing. Any time you get Steve Smith out for less than his average is probably a g...

ExtraClass disrupting Indian EdTech space

New Delhi India, Dec 16 ANIDigpu Aditi Mishra, a class 12 student is determined to get admission into the prestigious Delhi University, which is known for its high admission cut-offs. Aditi belongs to a small village of Ballia district in E...

Transgender activist seeks welfare board for community

Transgender activist Gauri Sawant has urged the Maharashtra government to set up a board for the welfare of members of the transgender community. Sawant, who was earlier this year appointed as one of the goodwill ambassadors of the Election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019