Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship law, NRC can be enforced in Bengal only over my dead body: Mamata Banerjee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:40 IST
Citizenship law, NRC can be enforced in Bengal only over my dead body: Mamata Banerjee
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Daring the Centre to dismiss her government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed on Monday to not implement the citizenship law and the proposed NRC, which she said can only be enforced in West Bengal over her dead body. Banerjee, who led a mega rally in the heart of the city, alleged that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for vandalism and arson.

The TMC supremo, who led the rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, was joined by thousands of supporters with placards like "No CAA" and "No NRC" "There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee said in an apparent reference to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM with whom she got into a war of words recently. "As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically until this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body," she said.

If the BJP thinks it can "bulldoze" everybody to implement the law, then they are wrong, she asserted. "No one will be ousted from the state. We believe in the coexistence of all religions, caste, and creed," Banerjee said as she read out an 'oath' for her party workers at the beginning of the rally near a statue of BR Ambedkar in Red Road.

She urged agitators to not indulge in vandalism and arson and said it will only undermine the very motive of the protest. "If you indulge in violence, you cause a lot of inconvenience to the common people. Those who support your cause gets angry, and you would lose their support," she said.

She further alleged that railway services have been suspended in most parts of the state by the Centre "just because few trains have been set on fire". The chief minister also condemned the police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and said it should not have happened.

Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said the party should take care of the states it rules in Northeast before "lecturing others" on law and order. "The center had asked me whether I need central forces to control the situation. I have told them that I have full faith in my state police. The BJP is busy lecturing others but it should first take care of law and order situation in states where they are in power," she said.

Banerjee also urged people of the state to send "lakhs of letters" to President Ram Nath Kovind, opposing the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC and, if needed, use "own blood instead of ink" to write them. Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the NRC and the citizenship law, is leading mega rallies crisscrossing the city and neighboring Howrah in protest against the law for three consecutive days, beginning with the Red Road-Jorasanko rally.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar dubbed the rallies as "unconstitutional and inflammatory act" and urged the chief minister to devote time to "retrieve the grim situation". The state has seen several incidents of arson and vandalism in the past few days by people protesting against the law with a number of railway stations being set ablaze and many trains burnt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019