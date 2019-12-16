Appeal students to abstain from violence: Ramesh Pokhriyal on CAA protests

Amid the ongoing protests in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday appealed the students across the country to abstain from violence, maintain peace in the campuses and not indulge in any activity which is not in national interest. "I appeal all the students to abstain from violence and maintain peace in their campuses. Do not heed to rumors. At this time, we need to carry forward the spirit of peace, brotherhood, and mutual harmony. We should not do anything which is against the national interest," the HRD minister tweeted.

The minister said that the bill is in the interest of all those who have suffered years of torture. "The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, under the leadership of the eminent Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, has been passed by both houses of Parliament with great support. The bill has received the support of many political parties. This bill is in the interest of all those who have suffered years of torture," the tweet read.

Protests over the CAA escalated across the country on Sunday. Several students and cops had sustained injuries in a protest in the Jamia Nagar area yesterday. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

