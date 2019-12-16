Left Menu
Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within four months: Shah

  PTI
  • |
  Pakur
  • |
  Updated: 16-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 16-12-2019 20:32 IST
Amit Shah [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a sky-touching lord Rama temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months which Indians from all over the world have been demanding for 100 years. Making a blistering attack on Congress, Shah asked its leader Kapil Sibal why he tried to prolong the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

"Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal Sahab said, 'Abhi mat chalaye case, baad main chalaye. Keon Bhai, AAP ke pet mein Kyon dard hai' (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case)," Shah asked Sibal. The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur in favor of the party candidate.

Later, addressing another poll meeting at Kamli Baghicha maidan, Poreyahat in the neighboring Godda district, Shah iterated 'Ashman chhumta Hua Bhagwan Ram Mandir' (sky-touching lord Rama temple) in Ayodhya within four months. On protests over the amended Citizenship Act, he appealed to students to study the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has no provision to take away the citizenship of anybody.

"These Congress, AAP, and TMC parties are misleading you and creating an atmosphere of violence inside the country," he told the agitating youths. Shah also asked the opposition parties to abjure violence as "nothing comes out of violence"?.

Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi, he said. "I want to tell you that the Supreme Court verdict has come, a grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya within 4 months," Shah said.

Addressing an election rally at Poreyahat in support of BJP candidate Gajadhar Singh, the Union Home Minister criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing abrogation of Article 370, while hailing Narendra Modi government for not only doing away with Article 370 and 35 A but also bringing the amended Citizenship Act. "Desh ka Saath chhedkani badass nahin karenge (we will not tolerate anybody meddling with the country)," Shah said without elaborating.

Earlier, in the Pakur rally, the BJP president asked the people to be on guard against "traitors" like Mir Jafar, alleging the Congress could neither develop the country and secure its borders nor honor the sentiments of the people. Saluting the tribal freedom fighters who had launched 'Santhal Hul' (revolution) against the British, Shah told the poll rally it was traitors like Mir Jafar who had allowed the British to establish their 'raj'.

"Even today I will tell (you) that identify traitors like Mir Jafar, who should not become your representatives and vote for the BJP, Narendra Modi with 56-inch chest can develop and protect the country," Shah said without identifying any of the rivals. A powerful aide of Siraj-ud-daulah, Bengal's last Independent nawab, Mir Jafar refused to help the besieged nawab during the Battle of Plassey in 1757, paving the way for British rule in India.

"(JMMs) Hemant ji (Soren) wants to become chief minister sitting in the lap of the Congress. I would like to ask Hemant Soren who had opened gun-fire, tear-gas and resorted to baton-charge on the youth of Jharkhand during the statehood movement? If you don't remember, ask Guruji (as Shibu Soren is referred to in the state)," he said. "It was the Congress/RJD and Lalu Prasad who forced the youth of Jharkhand to martyrdom while the BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had created Jharkhand," he added.

"Now you allied to become chief minister. You should feel ashamed of stooping to so low," Shah said taking potshots at Hemant Soren, who is JMM's working president. Asking the JMM leader why "Naxalism grew" during his time even though he raised issues like 'jal, jungle, and jameen (water, forest, and land)', Shah said, "it is Narendra Modi government which has buried Naxalism 20-feet under the ground".

Listing out a host of welfare and developmental schemes and programs of the BJP-led governments in the center as well Jharkhand in the past five years, Shah said, "Rahul baba (Gandhi) is talking about development have given an account of developmental works. "Even BJPs youth morcha president or worker can give the account. You will not know as you are wearing 'Italian chasma' (goggles)," he said poking fun at the Congress leader.

Shah also promised to increase reservation percentage of the OBC without reducing the SC/ST reservation and said OBC Commission would be accorded constitutional status in Jharkhand. He also ridiculed Congress and the JMM leaders for reportedly asking what Jharkhand has to do with the country's security.

"Several youths of Jharkhand are with the Army, the CRPF and the BSF, guarding snowy mountains, and they ask what Jharkhand has with the country's security," Shah said. Shah also mentioned surgical strikes and airstrikes following Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

Pakur and Poreyahat will go for the fifth and final phase of polling on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

