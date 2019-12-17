NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be disappointed if something is "in the works" in North Korea and the United States is watching activities in the Asian nation closely.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ China's Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader during 'most difficult' time

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday, praising her courage in governing the Chinese-ruled financial hub in these "most difficult" times after months of often violent anti-government protests. U.S.

BUDGET-CONGRESS/ U.S. spending deal would raise tobacco age, deny some of Trump border wall funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congress would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) taxes under a massive government spending bill due to be released later on Monday, congressional sources said. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-FLYNN/

Judge rejects claims by Trump ex-adviser Flynn of FBI misconduct WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday flatly rejected a last-ditch bid by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn to get the criminal charges to which he already pleaded guilty dropped, brushing aside his claims of misconduct by prosecutors and the FBI.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Kudlow: U.S.-China deal 'absolutely' done, U.S. exports to China will double WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The so-called Phase One trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed," a top White House adviser said on Monday, adding that U.S. exports to China will double under the agreement.

HABANA-LABS-M-A-INTEL/ Intel buys Israeli AI startup Habana Labs for $2 billion

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Intel Corp has bought Israel-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm Habana Labs for about $2 billion, the chipmaker said on Monday, seeking to expand its AI portfolio to bolster its data-center business. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-CRIME-ECCLESTONE/ Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British model Tamara Ecclestone

LONDON (Reuters) - Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds worth of jewelry stolen in an audacious raid from her west London home. SOCCER-ITALY-RACISM/

Serie A criticized for anti-racism artwork featuring apes MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer league launched a new anti-racism campaign on Monday by presenting artwork featuring three side-by-side paintings of apes but the move has been described by campaign group Fare as a sick joke.

SPORTS TENNIS-FEDERER/

Tennis: Federer admits 'breakdown' after Bogota match canceled LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer admits he suffered a "bit of a breakdown" during last month's tour of Mexico and South America after rioting in Colombian capital Bogota forced him to cancel his exhibition match against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

FOOTBALL-NCAA-MIN-AUB-OUTBACK-BOWL/ Auburn's Brown to play in Outback Bowl; Minnesota's Martin won't

Auburn senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown will play in the Outback Bowl, but Minnesota senior linebacker Kamal Martin said he is skipping the game to prepare for the NFL draft. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives economic overview at a Community Conversation on Fiscal Responsibility, in Minnetonka, Minn.

16 Dec 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES

Minutes of the RBA's Dec meeting Minutes of the RBA's Dec meeting

17 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT EGYPT-SOLAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Egypt hopes giant solar plant will turbo charge investment Egypt is hoping that the world's largest solar power plant, recently completed in the southern desert, can help boost lagging foreign investment and anchor the country's renewable energy goals.

17 Dec INVIVO-AGRICULTURE/

InVivo gives annual results presentation French cooperative group InVivo presents 2018/19 results and strategy to 2030.

17 Dec ECB-VILLEROY/

ECB's Villeroy gives interview on BFM Business ECB policymaker Villeroy de Galhau ionterviewed on BFM Business

17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A session Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics, in New York.

17 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT MOROCCO-RATES

Morocco's central bank to reveal benchmark interest rate Morocco's central bank to make a decision on Tuesday on the benchmark interest rate and reveal macro-economic indicators after its quarterly board meeting followed by a presser of the bank's governor.

17 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-MENSTRUATION/ (PIX) (TV) "Little Miss Period" seeks to break menstruation taboo in Japan manga, movie

"Little Miss Period" seeks to break menstruation taboo in a Japan manga and movie. 17 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TURKEY-BOND/ Turkey's treasury issues sukuk, taps 2-year and 5-year bonds

Turkey's treasury issues sukuk, taps 2-year and 5-year bond 17 Dec

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV) Venezuela Christmas lights draw dire fire amid electricity crisis

Venezuela's government has come under fire for stringing up picturesque Christmas lights amid chronic blackouts, while others say the decorations provide cheer for a country in crisis and consume relatively little power. 17 Dec

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (TV) S.Korea, U.S. to hold defence cost-sharing talks

South Korea and the United States will hold a new round of talks on how much Seoul should pay for hosting 28,500 American troops. 17 Dec

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) Monitoring situation after India citizenship law protests spread across campuses

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday as critics said the Hindu nationalist government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with the country's founding as a secular republic. 17 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-BANDARMALAYSIA/ Malaysia signs deal for transit-oriented project Bandar Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is officiating the signing ceremony for transport-focused development Bandar Malaysia. 17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MALTA-DAPHNE/EU (TV) EU lawmakers debate weakness of rule of law in Malta

EU lawmakers discuss a resolution asking the European Commission to begin talks with Maltese authorities over insufficient respect of the rule of law, which could lead to sanctions 17 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-FARRIGHT/ German security services hold news conference on right-wing extremism

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and the heads of the country's federal police agency BKA and the domestic intelligence service hold a joint news conference in Berlin on combatting right-wing extremism. 17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NORWAY-PRIMEMINISTER/ Norway PM Solberg's pre-holiday news conference

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg's last scheduled news conference of 2019 17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CHARGES (FACTBOX) Abuse of power, obstruction: the charges against Trump explained

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his dealings with Ukraine. This piece defines the two charges, or "articles of impeachment," based on historical background. 17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TRIALS EXPLAINER-Is impeachment anything like a jury trial in a criminal case?

In attacking the impeachment process as unfair, U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies have referred to rules and procedures commonly associated with jury trials in criminal cases. This piece explains why, according to legal experts, impeachment trials in the U.S. Senate are fundamentally different than the jury trials routinely held in U.S. criminal courts. 17 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SPEAKER (PIX) (TV) British lawmakers to elect a speaker

British lawmakers (MPs) will meet to elect a speaker. 17 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-GATES (PIX) (TV) Ex-Trump campaign deputy Gates to be sentenced in federal court

President Donald Trump's former campaign deputy chairman Rick Gates, who served as a star witness in three criminal trials for the government, is slated to be sentenced in federal court. 17 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV)

World premiere for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Hollywood Walt Disney Co holds the world premiere for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the ninth and final installment in the story that began more than 40 years ago in a galaxy far, far away

16 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT SPORTS

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 17 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/SRI LANKA (PIX) (TV)

Sri Lankan charity becomes the heart of tsunami survivor turns this hometown from ashes to a model of prosperity Kushil Gunasekera in Sri Lanka survived the 2004 tsunami and he rose from the devastation to devote himself to a charity which has been helping the village which was badly hit by the disaster, improving education and developing infrastructure.

17 Dec CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-EXECUTION/ Story on the Death Penalty in the United States

Reuters releases a story on the death penalty in the United States. 17 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

