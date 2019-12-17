Left Menu
Police action in Jamia akin to Jallianwala massacre, says Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has compared police action in Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has compared police action in Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students," Thackeray told reporters here.

Thackeray's statements came after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university area on Sunday. The university administration had claimed that although no student lost life, but close to 200 people, including students, staff and security personnel were injured in the police action.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, is regarded as one of the most brutal crackdowns on civilians which took place on April 13, 1919, in undivided India. The then Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer had ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire indiscriminately into a crowd of unarmed civilians, which had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders - Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- at Jallianwala Bagh, located near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab resulting in death toll which ranged in hundreds and leaving more than a thousand persons injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

