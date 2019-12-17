Left Menu
PM Modi accuses Congress of doing 'guerrilla' politics over Citizenship Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress party and its allies of indulging in "guerrilla" politics over the amended Citizenship Act and challenged the Opposition party to declare that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sahibganj (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Barhait, Jharkhand on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress party and its allies of indulging in "guerrilla" politics over the amended Citizenship Act and challenged the Opposition party to declare that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen. "They are spreading lies on CAA and scaring people. Congress has used its full force to create an atmosphere of illusion and falsehood. Congress is instigating violence. It is clear that CAA will have no effect on citizens of India including Hindus, Muslims, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Buddhists. Congress and its allies are spreading lies and rumours on the Act," Modi said while addressing a poll rally at Barhait here.

"I challenge the Congress and their allies that if they have the guts they should openly declare that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen. Besides this, Congress should announce that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh", the Prime Minister said challenging the opposition leader over the issue. "They should openly say that they will scrap article triple talaq. Congress should accept this challenge. They should declare openly or they should stop lying, spreading rumours and using others as a shield. They must stop this guerrilla politics," he said.

The Prime Minister's remark came amid protests across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Modi also appealed to the protesters to protest "democratically".

"The Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to the youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some political parties and urban Naxals are firing from your shoulder," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

