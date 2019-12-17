Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP workers hold pro-CAA protests in Madhya Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:57 IST
BJP workers hold pro-CAA protests in Madhya Pradesh

Opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh staged demonstrations at various district headquarters throughout Tuesday demanding implementation of the new citizenship law, which is facing stiff opposition from various quarters and the student community in some states. The protests are by and large peaceful, a police officer said in evening.

A delegation of BJP leaders met with state Governor Lalji Tandon with their demand for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The new law proposes to grant Indian citizenship to members of non-Muslim minorities fleeing Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution in those countries.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of Congress had recently hinted at not implementing the new legislation, saying it is "divisive" in nature and "against the spirit of the Constitution". State BJP media cell in charge Lokendra Parashar told PTI that the chief minister's remarks on the CAA tantamount to "attack" on the federal structure of India.

He said BJP workers protested across Madhya Pradesh to ensure that CAA is implemented in totality. Parashar also reiterated top BJP leadership's assurance that the CAA was not against Indian Muslims contrary to the projection by some "vested interests" who wanted to give it a communal spin.

BJP workers laid a siege to offices of collectors in various districts and raised slogans in favour of the CAA. A march was taken out in Bhopal in which MLAs of the BJP and the party officer-bearers participated, before visiting the governor.

"No incident of violence has been reported from any part of the state so far," said Madhya Pradesh Police situation room inspector Yogita Satankar. The proposed implementation of CAA had first triggered massive protests in Assam which later spread to West Bengal and Delhi, where violence spilled over onto streets and inside a university.

On Monday, students of different colleges and groups of citizens staged a protest in Old City area in Bhopal against the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for opposing the new citizenship act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there was nothing against minorities in the CAA and accused the opposition of engaging in a "false" campaign over the legislation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...

JNUSU opposes police 'post' being set up on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsitys premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Univ...

Jafrabad protests: 21 students get stranded in school for two hours

Twenty-one students were stranded in their school in Jafrabad for about two hours on Tuesday during violent protests against the amended citizenship law in the area. There was heavy stone pelting near the school and the gates were locked fo...

With or without Huawei? German coalition delays decision on 5G rollout

Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives and their Social Democrat partners have delayed until next year a decision on security rules for Germanys 5G network that could bar Chinas Huawei, a highly divisive issue in an unhappy alliance.Merkel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019