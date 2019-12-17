Left Menu
BSP to meet President tomorrow over citizenship law

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:31 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and seek the repeal of the new Citizenship Act. The BSP, which was not part of other Opposition parties in their visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, would be meeting the President separately.

"We had sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind and would be meeting him tomorrow morning," BSP leader Danish Ali told PTI. He said all the party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would be meeting him on Wednesday and would seek his intervention in repealing the amended citizenship law and also on the violence in various campuses where police beat up students.

Leaders of Opposition parties on Tuesday knocked on the doors of the President and urged him to intervene on the issue of violence in central universities and advise the Modi government to withdraw the "unconstitutional and divisive" amended citizenship law. PTI SKC HMB

