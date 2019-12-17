Left Menu
Punjab: Industry Minister Arora accuses Bains of spreading propaganda on land banks

Punjab Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Tuesday accused Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Bains of trying to spread malicious propaganda against the Congress government over its decision to create land banks in rural areas for industrial development.

Punjab Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora (Photo/Twitter@SunderSArora). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Tuesday accused Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Bains of trying to spread malicious propaganda against the Congress government over its decision to create land banks in rural areas for industrial development. In a scathing attack, the Industry Minister lambasted Bains for spreading misinformation over the government's decision to amend the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation) Rules, 1964.

Terming the protest planned by the LIP over the issue as a political stunt, aimed at wooing the people of Punjab, Arora said Bains was indulging in total falsehood and fabrications to mislead them. "It was nothing but a mischievous attempt by LIP to gain some foothold in the state's political arena, in which the party had absolutely no presence or support," the minister said in a statement.

Arora said the scheme would be limited to only a few areas, as there were not more than two-three rural pockets in the entire state which had enough land to develop proper industrial parks. "Bains was either ignorant of even the basic facts about Punjab, or was deliberately and mischievously choosing to ignore them to promote his vested political interests," he said. (ANI)

