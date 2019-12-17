Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:47 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a $738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to quickly sign it into law. As voting continued, the Republican-controlled Senate voted 84 to 8 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. The Democratic-led House approved the bill by 377-48 last week.

Trump said on Twitter last week that he would sign the bill as soon as it passes, saying it included all his priorities. Because it is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year, the NDAA becomes a vehicle for a range of policy measures as well as setting everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued.

This year's legislation included a 3.1% pay increase for the troops; the first-ever paid family leave for all federal workers; and the creation of a Space Force, the first new branch of the U.S. military in more than 60 years and a top military priority for Trump. The Democratic-led House and Republican-led Senate each voted for a version of the NDAA earlier this year. Then negotiators from both parties and both houses of Congress, and representatives from the White House, worked for months to reach the compromise version of the bill passed by the House last week and the Senate on Tuesday.

Despite broad bipartisan support, a few left-leaning Democrats and libertarian-leaning Republicans voted against the NDAA because it did not include policy planks that would have restrained Trump's war powers, including a ban on support for Saudi Arabia's air campaign in Yemen. Some also objected to the 2.8% increase in military spending, as the national debt is skyrocketing.

"Conservativism is about more than supporting military spending at any cost," Republican Senator Rand Paul said in a speech before the vote. The fiscal 2020 NDAA also does not bar the Republican president from using military funds to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Those provisions were included in the House's version of the NDAA, but not in the Senate's. They were removed during the negotiations. Democratic leaders said they had extracted some concessions from Republicans, including 12 weeks of paid family leave for all federal workers.

Tuesday's Senate vote meant that Congress has passed the NDAA for 59 straight years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

WI, Aus stars in focus but youngsters set to be top draws at IPL auction

The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players auction here on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in ...

No displacement for bauxite mining at Pottangi: NALCO

There will be no displacement during mining activity in Pottangi bauxite mine and NALCO will adopt modern technology besides sustainable practices for effective environment management, the company has said. A public hearing for environment ...

Pakistan: 2 policemen killed after assailants open fire

Two Pakistani policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The policemen were deployed on security detail for polio teams, Dawn reported.Lower Dir Deputy Superintendent...

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case till Feb 5

The Jodhpur High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused. Due to dearth of time, Justice Manoj Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019