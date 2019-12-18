France's Macron rules out giving up pension reform
France's President Emmanuel Macron rules out abandoning pension reform plans but is keen to make improvements with talks with unions, the president's office said on Wednesday, a day after a nationwide protest.
Macron's office also said the government was talking with unions to get a break in transport strikes for the Christmas holidays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
