Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron rules out giving up pension reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:19 IST
France's Macron rules out giving up pension reform
File photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

France's President Emmanuel Macron rules out abandoning pension reform plans but is keen to make improvements with talks with unions, the president's office said on Wednesday, a day after a nationwide protest.

Macron's office also said the government was talking with unions to get a break in transport strikes for the Christmas holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions...

Protesting Madras University students 'brought outside' campus

A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsitys campus was on Wednesday night brought outside by the police. About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were ...

US wants India to lower its tariffs: WH official

The US wants India to lower its duties on American products, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday, describing India as the maharaja of tariffs. Navarro, who heads the White House Office for Trade and Manufa...

Soccer-Spurs not afraid to sell Eriksen to domestic rival, says chairman Levy

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said the club are not scared to sell playmaker Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in the January transfer window. Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he wanted to ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019