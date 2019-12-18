France's Macron rules out giving up pension reform

France's President Emmanuel Macron rules out abandoning pension reform plans but is keen to make improvements with talks with unions, the president's office said on Wednesday, a day after a nationwide protest.

Macron's office also said the government was talking with unions to get a break in transport strikes for the Christmas holidays.

