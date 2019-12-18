Left Menu
Development News Edition

People need alternative to BJP which stays in India: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:27 IST
People need alternative to BJP which stays in India: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the country needs an alternative to the ruling BJP which "stays in the country". Responding to a query of reporters on whether an anti-BJP coalition is in the making at the national level, Pawar said, "There are some indications that anti-BJP sentiments are on the rise in some parts of the country.

"People need an alternative for such change, and such alternative has to be staying in the country," he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country.

His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India. Referring to Opposition leaders meeting President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the new citizenship law, Pawar said, "It looks like non-BJP parties are coming together on some common issues".

He further said that some more time was needed for such parties to form a more "organised structure" to counter the ruling government. When asked about the growing opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pawar said, "It was expected that the unrest would remain confined to certain states".

He said that contrary to the BJP's expectation that the new law will be welcomed in certain states, it is being opposed in the party-ruled Assam as well. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said, "It is impractical if a state were to implement the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and keep people in detention centres.

How many people can be placed in such detention centres and for how long?" PTI ND NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019