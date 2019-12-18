Left Menu
Campaigning for final phase polling ends in Jharkhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:01 IST
Campaigning in 16 assembly constituencies ended on Wednesday as the fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand will be held on December 20. Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the these assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling, Election Commission officials said.

The voting will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm on Friday in Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise between 7 am and 5 pm, the officials said. In the final round of elections, the fate of two Jharkhand ministers and former chief minister Hemant Soren will be decided.

Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait. State Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh of BJP is contesting from Sarath.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his son, Hemant Soren, canvassed for party candidates. The JMM re-nominated its sitting MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of the party president, from Jama seat.

Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur. BJP has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies respectively while the saffron party nominated former minister Satyanand Jha from Nalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's working president J P Nadda and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das were among the BJP leaders who campaigned in the Santhal Pargana region, seeking votes for party candidates. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the party leaders who appealed to the people to vote for the opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Out of 81 assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between November 30 and December 16. Counting of votes is scheduled on December 23..

