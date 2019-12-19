Left Menu
U.S. House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the first of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, voting almost entirely along party lines that he had abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

The 230 to 197 vote found every single one of the chamber's Republicans voting against the impeachment charge, while all but two Democrats voted for it.

The House now holds a second vote on a second article of impeachment that charges the Republican president with obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

