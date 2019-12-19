Left Menu
PM Modi congratulates Boris Johnson for electoral victory in UK

The Prime Minister conveyed to Mr. Johnson that his re-election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reflected the faith reposed by the people of the UK in him and the Conservative Party.

Mr. Boris Johnson thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes. He also expressed his commitment to further strengthen India-UK ties. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated Mr. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) over the telephone on his electoral victory in the recently concluded elections in the UK.

Conveying the good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that under his able leadership, the strategic partnership between India and the UK will strengthen further.

Mr. Boris Johnson thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes. He also expressed his commitment to further strengthen India-UK ties.

Prime Minister extended an invitation to Mr. Johnson to visit India at his early convenience. The invitation was accepted.

(With Inputs from PIB)

