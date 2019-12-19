Facing ire of people over citizenship law, allay fears: BJP

A group of BJP legislators called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday and urged him to intervene immediately to allay fear and doubts among people regarding the amended Citizenship Act. Around 14 BJP MLAs pointed out to Sonowal that they are facing the ire of the people due to the citizenship law, BJP's Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika told reporters after the meeting at the chief minister's residence.

He said there is "mistrust in the BJP and their leaders" due to the law and it must be cleared at the earliest. Hazarika said anger against the BJP MLAs has been aggravated due to certain statements made by some ministers, though he refused to name them.

"We urged the chief minister to take strong steps regarding the protection of language, culture and the people and also to ensure strong constitutional safeguards in these matters," he added. The chief minister should urge the centre to ensure that Clause 6 and 7 of the Assam Accord, securing constitutional safeguards for language and culture and all- round economic development of the state, are implemented at the earliest, Hazarika said.

Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan said they have also asked the chief minister to urge the Centre to take steps to remove the doubts regarding the Act as "we also want that all illegal Bangladeshis be deported from the state"..

