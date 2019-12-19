Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Congress leader briefly detained in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
Youth Congress leader briefly detained in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress president Uday Chib was briefly detained here on Thursday ahead of a scheduled demonstration against police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia during recent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said. A group of Youth Congress activists, however, staged a protest outside the Press Club followed by another protest by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members outside the Jammu university to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, the officials said.

Soon after a group of Youth Congress activists assembled outside the Press Club and started to march towards the main road amid anti-BJP slogans, a strong contingent of police stopped and pushed them back. "We have planned to stage a protest against the police atrocities on the students of Jamia Millia but our leader Uday Chib was taken away from his home this morning and lodged at Janipur police station," General Secretary Ricky Dalotra told reporters. He accused the BJP government of snatching the democratic right of people to protest and said, "We will intensify our agitation if our leader was not released forthwith."

"The BJP is using police to suppress the voice of the people of the country," he said, adding that "the discriminatory law is not acceptable to the people of the country and it should be revoked immediately". Later, a group of students affiliated with the NSUI also staged a protest outside Jammu university against the alleged atrocities on the students in different parts of the country.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP and demanded immediate release of the Youth Congress leader before dispersing peacefully. A police official at Janipur police station confirmed the detention of the Youth Congress leader in the morning.

"He was taken into preventive custody in the morning and later released," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Top Senate Republican dismisses "toxic" impeachment case

The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Thursday called on his fellow senators to correct what he called the toxic impeachment of President Donald Trump, sending the strongest signal yet that lawmakers will not remove Trump from office. In...

Senior Cong leaders meet state leaders on action to be taken

With the Karnataka Congress in a vacuum following the resignation of its top two leaders after the rout in the December 5 assembly bypolls, senior party leaders Madhusudan Mistry andBhakta Charan Das on Thursday met a host of state leaders ...

Moscow shooting incident could be linked to Putin speech - FSB source

A shooting incident in central Moscow on Thursday evening may have been planned to coincide with a speech President Vladimir Putin was making to commemorate Russias day of the security services FSB, a source close to the FSB told Reuters.Ru...

Couple held for "cheating" depositors of over Rs 1.2 cr

A couple was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating the public of over Rs 1.2 crore on the promise of doubling their money, police said. The woman is in-charge for UIRC sisters wing of Malakpet area here and her husband is the fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019