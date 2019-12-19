Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:31 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference

The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday.

ON CHANGING PRESIDENTIAL TERM LIMITS "One thing that could be changed about these (presidential) terms is removing the clause about 'successive' (terms). Your humble servant served two terms consecutively, then left his post, but with the constitutional right to return to the post of president again, because these two terms were not successive. (This clause) troubles some of our political analysts and public figures. Well, maybe it could be removed."

ON IMPEACHMENT OF U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP "You phrase your question as if Trump's presidency is coming to an end. I am not sure that's the case. (The impeachment bill) still needs to go through the Senate where Republicans as far as I know have a majority. It's unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons."

ON EXTENDING THE NEW START ARMS CONTROL TREATY "We are ready until the end of the year to extend the existing agreement, the new START treaty."

"But thus far there has been no answer to any of our suggestions. And without a new START treaty, there is nothing to curb an arms race. And that, in my opinion, is bad." ON PROGRESS OF RUSSIA'S NATIONAL PROJECTS

"I believe that there is no need to revise anything in principle. Individual responsibility (for the projects' progress) has been introduced, it could be strengthened." "Out of the 38 goals that were set for this year, we consider 26 to have been achieved."

ON RUSSIA'S DOPING SCANDAL "If WADA does not have any claims against our national Olympic Committee, then our team should be allowed to participate under its own flag."

"We are doing everything to make sure Russian sport is clean." ON UKRAINE PEACE TALKS

"I was of course concerned by (Ukrainian President) Zelenskiy's statement... that (the Minsk Agreements) could be revised. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements starts, then the situation could enter a complete dead end." "Direct dialogue on Donbass is needed. It is lacking."

ON UKRAINE GAS TALKS "This is a very difficult, sensitive topic. We would like to solve this problem."

"We will look for a solution that is acceptable for all parties, including Ukraine... We will preserve gas transit through Ukraine." "We have no desire to exacerbate the situation in the energy sector or use this to influence the situation in Ukraine itself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag, Forrest help Gujarat Giants enter IBL final

World Championships silver-medallist Amit Panghal helped Gujarat Giants book a berth in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League with a facile 4-1 win over Bombay Bullets in the first semifinals here on Thursday. Chirag and Scott Forr...

Nizam of Hyderabad funds: UK High Court orders Pakistan to pay millions in legal costs

A UK High Court judge, who ruled in favour of India in a decades-old legal dispute with Pakistan over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a London bank account, on Thursday ordered Pak...

Students file complaint with AHRC against police

Students of Cotton University and various other colleges have separately lodged complaints with the Assam Human Rights Commission AHRC against the police for firing and baton charging people during protests against the new citizenship law o...

UPDATE 3-Top Senate Republican dismisses "toxic" impeachment case

The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Thursday called on his fellow senators to correct what he called the toxic impeachment of President Donald Trump, sending the strongest signal yet that lawmakers will not remove Trump from office. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019