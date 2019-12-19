Putin says no plans for Russia-China military alliance
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia is not planning to create a military alliance with China, despite Moscow helping Beijing build a missile attack warning system.
Putin said in October that Russia was helping China build the system. On Thursday he said it was purely a defensive measure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
