Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 23:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next year's U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be targeted by disinformation aiming to disrupt the count. The census is used to determine each state's representation in the U.S. Congress and to guide the allocation of as much as $1.5 trillion a year in federal funds. See graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Q0BYVF

In a blog post on Thursday, Facebook also said it will remove certain misleading content about the census, such as when and how to participate and consequences such as arrests or that an individual's census information would be shared with another government agency - which is against federal law. Other incorrect information will be eligible for fact-checking. In September, a meme spread on Facebook that falsely claimed robbers were accessing homes by posing as government workers seeking census information. It was debunked by fact-checkers but not removed, in line with Facebook's general fact-checking policies.

Facebook said it would prohibit ads that "portray census participation as useless or meaningless or advise people not to participate in the census." Though Facebook exempts politicians' ads from fact-checking, the company said politicians would not be allowed to run ads or post content that conflicts with its census policies.

Posts "earnestly expressing fear about the census," will be allowed, Facebook officials told Reuters, though posts will be monitored for reach and might have extra context added. The census, which takes place once a decade, is expected to be largely filled out online for the first time in 2020.

Census experts have expressed concern for months that Facebook was not taking seriously the disinformation threat and would not be ready to combat it. In March, Reuters reported that the Census Bureau had asked Alphabet Inc's Google, Twitter and Facebook to help it fend off "fake news" campaigns.

But three sources directly involved in countering disinformation around the census from the nonprofit, academic and private sectors said Facebook's presentations to census advocates have lacked detail, and at times seemed more focused on promoting its own platform for ads. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Facebook officials declined to comment on particular presentations or meetings. One of the sources cited frustration with the way Facebook handled the home robbers meme in September. Facebook did not remove the meme and did not provide the Census Bureau with detailed trends on how it was being shared, the company officials said.

Speaking to Reuters, a Facebook official acknowledged "we didn't fact-check it as quickly as we should have." "It appears Facebook has finally listened," said Vanita Gupta, president of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, in a statement on the new policy. "The census and our elections demand extreme vigilance – there are no do-overs."

Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights group Color of Change, said the policy reflected many of the organization's demands but it was "only as good as its enforcement and transparency, which, to be clear, is an area that Facebook has failed in the past." Google has recently updated its policies https://blog.google/technology/safety-security/how-google-and-youtube-are-working-protect-2020-us-census around census-related deception, including explicitly banning ads featuring incorrect information about how to participate.

Twitter currently bans false or misleading information about how to participate in civic events. A company spokeswoman said its political ads ban does not include ads about the census, but such ads are subject to restrictions on audience targeting unless running by government entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Exercise reduces failing risk for older adults; Health Minister, ban on vamping product advertising and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exercise reduces falling risk for older adultsOlder adults who exercise may reduce their risk of falls by more than a third compared to sedentary peers, a research review suggests. Worko...

Trump shows off Democrat defecting to Republican party

Washington, Dec 20 AFP President Donald Trump held a triumphant White House meeting Thursday to show off a Democratic congressman defecting to his Republican party, portraying the switch as proof that his impeachment is a hoax. Representati...

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...

Science News Roundup: Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite; Astronaut capsule faces ket test on trip to space

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite for commercial communicationsIsraeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its nanosatellite, called Nanova, was successfully laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019