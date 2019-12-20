Left Menu
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voter dies of heart attack during polling

During voting for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, a voter died of a heart attack here on Friday.

People stand in a long queue to cast their vote in Sahibganj constituency [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

During voting for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, a voter died of a heart attack here on Friday. The incident took place at Borrio, an administrative division in Sahibganj subdivision of Sahibganj district, in the morning.

The deceased fainted inside the voting center, and then on the way to the hospital suffered a heart attack and died. "Voting is taking place peacefully here. The man who had come to cast his vote fainted inside the polling booth and was being taken to the hospital. While he was being taken there, he suffered a heart attack and died. It was a natural death and was not related to violence," said Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate while speaking to ANI in Sahibganj.

A voter turnout of 12 per cent was recorded till 9 am, according to the Election Commission. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the conduct of peaceful polling. Central paramilitary forces have been deployed at all booths across the state.

A total of 236 candidates including 29 women are in the fray in the fifth and final phase in which 40,05,287 voters will exercise their franchise. Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on December 16.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering eight districts on December 12. The second phase of elections took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

