Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee must apologise for suggesting referendum on CAA: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:25 IST
Mamata Banerjee must apologise for suggesting referendum on CAA: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suggesting a UN-monitored referendum on the amended citizenship law, which has sparked protests in the country. "It is shocking that Mamata Banerjee is talking about the referendum. Who is the UN body to monitor the referendum? This is an insult to the 130 crore people of the country and their mandate. Mamata should apologize," Javadekar told reporters.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee had dared the ruling BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC. If the BJP loses this mass vote, then it should step down from the government," she had said.

Javadekar said some people were trying to create confusion over the new citizenship law. "CAA is about inclusion and not exclusion. There are some people who are causing confusion and are talking in favor of illegal immigration. They are talking about the language of Pakistan. We are trying to reach out to people with the right concepts," he said.

He said the citizenship law was enacted for Hindus migrating from Pakistan for the first time in 2003 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister. "It was continued by the UPA government in 2004 and 2005. That time nobody opposed it. The same people are now talking against it. People should not get misled and avoid violence," the minister said.

When asked why Muslims have been excluded from the CAA, he said: "three neighboring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are declared Islamic states". "All three countries are declared Islamic states. You cannot imagine religious persecution of somebody on the basis of religion in the Islamic state. People living in Bangladesh and Pakistan were a part of India only, they are originally Indian citizens. India was divided," he said.

The minister also assured that the NRC will be implemented very smoothly and no Indian citizen will be deprived of their citizenship. "Everyone has Aadhaar. I can assure that whenever NRC happens, it will be so smooth and not a single Indian citizen will be deprived of his/her citizenship," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia honours two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies

Russia on Friday honoured two members of the British Cambridge Five spy ring who passed information to the Soviet Union with a memorial plaque and a tribute from the head of Russias foreign intelligence service.The plaque, unveiled on the d...

UPDATE 2-Security worker killed in attempted robbery at Harmony Gold plant in South Africa

A security contractor was killed on Friday in an attempted armed robbery on a Harmony Gold plant west of Johannesburg, the latest fatal incident at a mining company in South Africa.High gold prices are making processing plants a target for ...

France fines Google USD 166 million for abusing ad dominance

Paris, Dec 20 AP Frances competition authority has fined Google 150 million euros USD 166 million for abusing its dominant position in the online ad market. The agency announced the fine Friday, saying the methods used by Google Ads are op...

South African Airways has a reasonable chance of rescue - practitioner

There is a reasonable chance that South African Airways SAA can be saved, according to a turnaround specialist who was appointed to try and pull the state-run carrier back from the brink of collapse.Les Matuson, the business rescue practiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019