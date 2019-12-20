Left Menu
Development News Edition

China-Uganda relations elevated to cooperative partnership: Yang Jiechi

Yoweri Museveni said, President Xi Jinping and I jointly elevate Uganda-China relations to the comprehensive cooperative partnership, which lifts bilateral relations to new highs.

China-Uganda relations elevated to cooperative partnership: Yang Jiechi
The Ugandan side is ready to work with the Chinese side to expand practical cooperation in a wide range of areas and push for greater development of Uganda-China relations. Image Credit: Twitter(@KagutaMuseveni)

On December 18, 2019, local time, Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, met with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda at the State House in Entebbe.

Yang Jiechi said, under the personal guidance and promotion of President Xi Jinping and Your Excellency President, China-Uganda relations have been elevated to the comprehensive cooperative partnership, entering the best period in history. The two countries have scored fruitful outcomes from practical cooperation, constantly deepened friendship and mutual trust understood and supported each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concern, and intensified coordination on international and regional affairs. The Chinese side is willing to, together with the Ugandan side, well implement the importance consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), deepen cooperation in various fields covering economy, trade, production capacity, industrial parks, and infrastructure, and enhance exchange of experience in state governance and administration to constantly enrich the connotation of China-Uganda relations.

Yoweri Museveni said, President Xi Jinping and I jointly elevate Uganda-China relations to the comprehensive cooperative partnership, which lifts bilateral relations to new highs. At present, the awakened African continent needs to strengthen itself through unity and promote integration, and Uganda needs China's support, experience and market to move toward industrialization and modernization. The Ugandan side is ready to work with the Chinese side to expand practical cooperation in a wide range of areas and push for greater development of Uganda-China relations.

Both sides agreed to advance the further integration between the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Uganda Vision 2040 to achieve common development and better benefit the two peoples.

Both sides also exchanged views on the current international situation, enhancing South-South cooperation and well managing the 3rd South Summit, and agreed to jointly safeguard multilateralism, propel unity and cooperation among developing countries and safeguard the common interests and development space of developing countries.

On the same day, Yang Jiechi also met with Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa of Uganda.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's Chief Justice says 'malicious campaign' launched against him, judiciary

Pakistans outgoing Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday said he was retiring with a crystal clear conscience but noted that a malicious campaign has been launched against him and the judiciary following the death sentence handed out to ...

Kahsmiri Hindu body supports CAA, condemns violence by protesters

An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Hindus on Friday expressed support to the Citizenship Amendment Act and condemned the widespread protests and violence over it across the country. The All India Kashmiri Samaj AIKS appealed to the prote...

'No CAA No NRC' caps a hit among protesters at Jamia university

White custom-made caps with No CAA No NRC written on them have become an instant hit with the people agitating against the amended citizenship law, turning the street outside Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi into a sea of white on Friday...

FOREX-Dollar firms, set for best week since early November

The dollar firmed against other major currencies on Friday and was set for its best week in six weeks thanks to a stronger tone to economic data that makes a near-term cut in U.S. interest rates unlikely. Sterling was on firmer ground at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019