BJP trying to divide country on religious lines through CAA, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Centre is trying to divide the country and communities on religious lines through the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and asked people not to fall prey to the BJP's attempts.

  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:09 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally in Kolkata on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister alleged that BJP was trying to divide the country and communities on religious lines through the new law. "You (BJP) are setting the country on fire," she said. She said that the BJP seeks to brand its opposers as "anti-national".

Urging people to come together to protest against the CAA which grants citizenship to refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India until December 31, 2014, Mamata said that BJP cannot make people leave the country. She said that the BJP-led Central government was trying to declare as infiltrators the people who voted it to power. "BJP is in the government because people voted for it and today, they tell citizens that they are infiltrators," she said.

The Chief Minister also announced to hold a rally against the CAA on Tuesday, a day after BJP working president JP Nadda's proposed foot march in support of the Act. Mamata's rally will start at Swami Vivekananda statue and will culminate at Mahatma Gandhi statue. (ANI)

