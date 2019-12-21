Left Menu
Tharoor posts distorted map of India, gets trolled, deletes tweet

Twiterrati heavily trolled senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for sharing a 'distorted' map of India, which portrayed the nation without its northern-most territory, following which the Thiruvananthapuram MP deleted his Tweet and rectified it.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a 'distorted' map of India . Image Credit: ANI

Twiterrati heavily trolled senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for sharing a 'distorted' map of India, which portrayed the nation without its northern-most territory, following which the Thiruvananthapuram MP deleted his Tweet and rectified it. Tharoor, on Friday, had tweeted about his participation in a rally at Kozhikode on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"My first event tomorrow morning leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome!" tweeted Shashi Tharoor with a distorted map of India. "Not the first time, Not last Time. It was CONgress who had given POK to Pakistan. They consider it as achievement," wrote a person on a Twitter handle.

After being slammed on social media, Tharoor deleted his tweet and clarified that he had sought to depict not the territory but the people of India. "My first event this morning: leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome! (Replaces an earlier post which sought to depict not the territory but the people of India, in whose name we would be speaking. No wish2feed BJP trolls more fodder.)," said his subsequent Tweet.

Congress is protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

