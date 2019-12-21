Fadnavis announces agitation against new loan waiver scheme
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the BJP would hold an agitation over the farm loan waiver scheme announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The loan waiver was "cheating of farmers", he said.
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government earlier in the day announced loan waiver of upto Rs 2 lakh for farmers in the state with cut-off date of September 30. Speaking to reporters outside the state legislature here, Fadnavis said, "We are going to hold a statewide agitation against this cheating of farmers.
"The loan waiver announced by us (BJP-led government) in 2017 has already benefited farmers. We had waived loans upto Rs 1.50 lakh. Between 2017 and 2019, there will be very few farmers with outstanding loans. "The real needy farmer are the ones who lost their crops due to untimely rain in October," he said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Devendra Fadnavis
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
We dented BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and
Such encounters should be made legal: BJP's Locket Chatterjee on Telangana case
Can't take law into their own hands: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi slams Telangana Police
Chidambaram appeals to voters in Jharkhand to defeat BJP
BJP will murder Constitution, Assam Accord: APCC President Ripun Bora on CAB