Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Cong MLA's caste certificate found to be valid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ashoknagar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:05 IST
MP: Cong MLA's caste certificate found to be valid

A Madhya Pradesh government committee mandated to look into complaints regarding caste documents has found Congress MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji's certificate valid. Jajji is a legislator from Ashoknagar Assembly seat, which is reserved for those hailing from Scheduled Caste communities.

In its order on December 18, the committee said Jajji's certificate, which showed he was from the Nat community, was valid and proper. The order has been sent to the district collector, officials said.

The caste certificate verification was needed in Jajji's case after a petition was filed in the Gwalior bench of the MP High Court alleging discrepancies. The order is a setback to the opposition BJP which had been claiming Jajji got elected from a reserved seat using a fake caste certificate, and was demanding his disqualification from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, with the death of Banwarilal Sharma, the Congress MLA from Jaura in Morena district, on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness, the party's tally in the 230-member House has come down to 114, two short of a simple majority. The Kamal Nath government has the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs.

The opposition BJP has 108 members in the House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Punjab Panthers take early lead over Gujarat Giants in IBL final

Punjab Panthers seized early advantage over Gujarat Giants in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League by taking a 2-0 lead here on Saturday. Darshana Doot womens 51kg and Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Abdulmalik Khalakov 57kg sc...

Tight security for PM's rally: CCTV on all routes leading to venue, snipers atop buildings

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modis rally on Sunday at Delhis Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhis Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the prote...

Police conduct flag march in violence-hit areas in Delhi, Bhim Army chief arrested, protests continue

A day after massive protests and violence in the national capital, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was arrested here on Saturday while police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in violence-hit areas, even as scores of pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019