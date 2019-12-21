Congress rally against CAA & NRC

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Saturday organized a peaceful public rally here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Addressing the rally, NPCC president, K Therie said the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh if implemented will "submerge" the tribal people of the northeast region.

He said it is time to unite and fight against BJP party for its "anti-people" policies. The Congress party will not allow CAA and NRC to be implemented in the state, Therie said.

Veteran Congress leaders SI Jamir and KL Chishi also spoke on the occasion..

