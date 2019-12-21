Left Menu
Uddhav says Rs 253 crore will be sanctioned for development of Yavatmal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that his government will sanction Rs 253 crore for the development of Yavatmal district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 23:29 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that his government will sanction Rs 253 crore for the development of Yavatmal district. "Maharashtra government will give Rs 253 crore for the development of Yavatmal. We will also try to set a steel plant in Vidarbha," Thackeray said at a press conference.

He further said that 'chief minister's office' will be opened at divisional level across the state to ensure people need not have to travel to Mumbai for government work. Stating that the Chief Minister Offices (CMO) would be connected to the main one in Mantralaya, he said the step was a part of his government's efforts to decentralise power.

He also announced that farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme. The scheme will be implemented in March 2020. Thackeray said that Rs 10 per meal scheme for the poor under Shiv Bhojan Yojana will be started soon on a pilot basis at 50 places in the state.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will put all efforts to boost tourism in the state by improving the road connecting the highways, he said. "Paddy growers will be given an additional Rs 200 per quintal, pending irrigation projects in Vidarbha would be completed by June 2023 and Krushi Samruddhi centres would be set up along the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Latest News

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
