Uddhav says Rs 253 crore will be sanctioned for development of Yavatmal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that his government will sanction Rs 253 crore for the development of Yavatmal district. "Maharashtra government will give Rs 253 crore for the development of Yavatmal. We will also try to set a steel plant in Vidarbha," Thackeray said at a press conference.

He further said that 'chief minister's office' will be opened at divisional level across the state to ensure people need not have to travel to Mumbai for government work. Stating that the Chief Minister Offices (CMO) would be connected to the main one in Mantralaya, he said the step was a part of his government's efforts to decentralise power.

He also announced that farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme. The scheme will be implemented in March 2020. Thackeray said that Rs 10 per meal scheme for the poor under Shiv Bhojan Yojana will be started soon on a pilot basis at 50 places in the state.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will put all efforts to boost tourism in the state by improving the road connecting the highways, he said. "Paddy growers will be given an additional Rs 200 per quintal, pending irrigation projects in Vidarbha would be completed by June 2023 and Krushi Samruddhi centres would be set up along the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.