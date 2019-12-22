Trump says trade deal with China to be signed 'very shortly'
President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.
"We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly," Trump said at a Turning Point USA event in Florida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Donald Trump
- Florida