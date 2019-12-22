Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress party wants citizenship for terrorists: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday slammed the Congress for opposing the newly-enacted citizenship law and said that the party wants citizenship for terrorists trying to create bloodshed in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:23 IST
Congress party wants citizenship for terrorists: BJP's Ravinder Raina
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina talking to ANI in Jammu on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday slammed the Congress for opposing the newly-enacted citizenship law and said that the party wants citizenship for terrorists trying to create bloodshed in the country. "Congress and communist parties are conspiring to divide the country. Congress party wants terrorists from terror organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mohammed, Al-Qaeda and Taliban to enter the country and get citizenship," Raina told ANI here.

The BJP leader said that the Congress has nothing to do with the betterment of India. "They want citizenship for terrorists, those trying to create bloodshed in India. This is why Congress is supporting the Jihadi protests in the country. Be it Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra or Rahul Gandhi, they want terrorists and separatists to get citizenship and ruin the country," Raina said.

"The Congress and left parties are trying to patronise the anti-national forces. We will not let this happen. Those who conspire to divide the country will not be spared," he added. Raina said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to give citizenship and respect to the persecuted religious minorities like Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christians in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The comment comes at a time when the new act is facing large-scale opposition and protests are being held against it across the country. In fact, several parties which supported the Bill in the Parliament have also openly opposed the act after protests.

On the other hand, the governments of West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh have said that they will not let the Citizenship (Amendment) Act be implemented in their states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan holds first Parliamentary elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Voting begins in Uzbekistan for parliamentary elections amid economic reforms in the country initiated by current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is the first parliamentary election under Mirziyoyevs rule. According to Al Jazeera, after M...

879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead : UP DGP

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were bound down as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. Adequate pol...

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019