Congress leaving no stone unturned to get India 'burnt & destroyed': BJP

Congress leaving no stone unturned to get India 'burnt & destroyed': BJP
BJP's electoral logo Image Credit: ANI

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to get the country "burnt and destroyed" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never allow its intention to succeed, the BJP asserted on Sunday. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra hurled the accusation against the Congress while praising the prime minister for working relentlessly to resolve long-pending issues like Article 370, triple talaq, Ram Mandir and the grant of citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, staying in India's refuge.

Patra, who reached here this morning as part of the BJP's country-wide campaign to educate people about the Citzenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 amid the widespread violence over changes in the citizenship law, blamed Congress for the protests and said "it is leaving no stone unturned to see to it that the country gets burnt and destroyed". "As far as the Congress is concerned, the main aim of the party is to distort, divide and destroy India - this three 'D' of Congress party is known since its inception and we have seen the country was divided on religious lines way back in 1947 because of the Congress party which has been reiterated by (Home Minister) Amit Shah on the floor of Parliament," the BJP leader told reporters here.

He said Modi has strong resolve and will never let "this type of intention" of the Congress party to succeed. Referring to the BJP mantra of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishwas', he said, "Whatever is good for the country will be done by Modi."

"Over the years, you have seen discussions on Article 370, triple talaq, Ram Mandir and CAA but no government made any attempt to address these issues. How will the country improve and move forward? Today we have a prime minister who we are proud of as he is working relentlessly to resolve the unresolved issues of the country at the earliest," he said. He said the country has thankfully resolved the issue of temporary Article 370 by its abrogation, while Ram Mandir issue stands resolved by the court.

"We have seen the rights being given to Muslim women through triple talaq abolition and now the CAA which is meant to give rights to the marginalised people, who came from the three Islamic countries following their persecution," he said. Defending the CAA, he said because the country was divided on religious lines decades ago, there was a need for such an act and it is in no way against any particular community or any citizen of the country.

"As far as CAA is concerned, Shah had made it clear on the floor of the Parliament that it is not meant to snatch the rights but to give rights and it does not exclude anyone. We will show the mirror to the people," he said. Patra addressed a series of meetings organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to kick start the BJP's campaign to win people's support across Jammu and Kashmir over the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Addressing the meetings, he said the BJP has decided to reach out to the people at their door steps in every nook and corner of the country to make them aware about the new act and dispel fears and apprehensions created by the opposition parties. In response to a question about the Congress remarks that the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in the party-ruled states, he said, "Constitutionally, these states cannot refuse and they have to abide by what the Parliament has already legislated upon."

"These are only political rhetoric and gimmicks that some of these Congress states are making. They cannot do this," he said. On the proposed NRC, he said the government has not taken a decision on this but "we will cross the bridge when we reach it."

