Jharkhand results: JMM leading on 22 seats, Congress on 11

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on 22 seats, as per the latest data by Election Commission of India. According to the data available on the ECI's website at 10:18 am, the Congress party is leading on 11 seats while the RJD is leading on five seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 26 seats.

AJSU and Bahujan Samaj Party are leading on two seats each, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are leading on one and four seats, respectively. The trends are available for 74 seats as of now.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The Jharkhand assembly election results 2019 will be announced today to determine the fate of the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. BJP, JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha - Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the BJP and the Congress- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance. (ANI)

