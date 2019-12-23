Left Menu
Opposition alliance in Jharkhand leads in 43 seats, BJP in 27

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:12 IST
The opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 43 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly till 10.45 am on Monday, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 27 seats. The JMM is leading in 25 seats while its alliance partner Congress is ahead in 11 and the RJD in five.

The JVM(P) is leading in four seats while the AJSU Party in ahead in three and the BSP in two constituencies. Counting for the five-phase Assembly elections in the state is underway.

Among the seats that the BJP is leading are Baghmara, Barhi, Bishunpur, Dumka, Jamshedpur (West), Pakur, Panki, Potka, Simdega, Torpa, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Ramgarh, Daltonganj, Dhanbad, Giridih and Bhawanathpur. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur (East) seat over independent candidate Saryu Roy by 1,449 votes.

Urban Development Minister and BJP candidate C P Singh is leading by 1,616 votes over his nearest JMM rival Mahua Maji in Ranchi seat. Labour Minister and BJP candidate Raj Paliwar is leading by 1,593 votes over his nearest JMM rival Haji Hussain Ansari in Madhupur seat.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate Dinesh Oraon is trailing by over 6,000 votes in Sisai seat. The JMM is leading in Baharagora, Borio, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Dumri, Ghatsila, Garhwa, Ichagarh, Gumla, Kharasawan, Littipara and Maheshpur seats.

Opposition alliance chief ministerial candidate and JMM working president Hemant Soren is leading in Barhait seat over BJP's Simon Malto by 1,672 votes and is trailing by 7,858 votes behind state welfare minister and BJP candidate Lois Marandi in Dumka seat. The seats where the Congress is leading are Barkagaon, Barhi, Bermo, Jagannathpur and Bokaro while the RJD is ahead in Deoghar, Chatra, Chattarpur and Godda constituencies.

The BSP is leading in Bishrampur and Hussainabad seats while the AJSU Party is ahead in Jusalai and Gomia constituencies. Uma Kant Rajak of AJSU Party is leading by over 1,260 votes over his nearest rival state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister and BJP candidate Amar Kumar Bauri in Chandankiyari seat.

Former chief minister and JVM(P) president Babulal Marandi is leading by 2,841 votes over his nearest rival Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML-Liberation) in Dhanwar seat. Former deputy chief minister and AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto is trailing by 284 votes behind JMM candidate Seema Devi in Silli seat..

