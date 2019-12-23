Congress-JMM supporters celebrate early lead of the alliance in Jharkhand

As the initial trends emerge from the counting of votes for the 81 Jharkhand assembly seats, the workers of Congress-JMM started celebrating the lead the alliance has secured in the state assembly elections of 2019. According to Election Commission data, available at 11:45 am, Congress-JMM alliance is leading on 34 seats in the state.

"Hemant Soren will surely become the Chief Minister of the state. This will be a government of the youth. Now people will get employment, better education, and healthcare," a Congress-JMM supporter said. "The results are coming according to the expectations," another Congress-JMM supporter said.

As per the latest data by Election Commission of India (ECI), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on 22 seats while the Congress party is leading on 13 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 29 seats. The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The Jharkhand assembly election results 2019 are being announced today to determine the fate of the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. (ANI)

