Jharkhand Assembly elections partywise trends at 12.20 pm.
Total seats: 81 Trends available: 81 BJP: 29 JMM: 24 Congress: 13 RJD: 5 JVM(P): 4 AJSU Party: 2 CPI-ML(Liberation): 1 NCP: 1 Independent: 2
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
