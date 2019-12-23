Left Menu
Delhi Kirari area fire: Kejriwal govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to next of kin of deceased

After a large scale fire broke out in a three-story residential-cum commercial building in the capital's Kirari area, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those died in the incident.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-12-2019 15:01 IST
  Created: 23-12-2019 15:01 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain at capital's Kirari area on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After a large scale fire broke out in a three-story residential-cum commercial building in the capital's Kirari area, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those died in the incident. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain posted a message on the micro-blogging site Twitter stating, "Inspected Kirari fire wherein a tragic incidence 9 people died and 3 injured. Ordered Magisterial inquiry to fix responsibility. Delhi Government to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs. 1 lakh for those injured and their treatment."

Assuring that the incident will be probed, he told ANI, "the matter will be investigated thoroughly and orders of the conduction of SDM inquiry has been issued." Three children were among the nine people who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Among the children are six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma said. The ADO said that the three were siblings and their parents -- father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mother Muskan (26) -- also died in the fire.

The others who died in the fire include Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the owner. They were declared brought dead by Dr Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital here. This comes merely a month after as many as 43 people died in a major fire tragedy at a factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Old Delhi. (ANI)

