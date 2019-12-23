Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP who trounced Scindia booked for OBC income irregularity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ashoknagar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:09 IST
BJP MP who trounced Scindia booked for OBC income irregularity

BJP MP KP Yadav, who defeated senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna, has been booked along with his son for furnishing wrong income information to obtain a "non creamy layer OBC" certificate, police said on Monday. The case was registered late Saturday night at Kotwali police station here under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false statement on oath to public servant) and 182 (furnishing false information), said Pankaj Kumawat, Superintendent of Police.

The complaint was registered on basis of an inquiry report by Mungaoli sub divisional magistrate, Additional SP Sunil Shivhare informed. The SDM inquiry was conducted after a local resident, Giriraj Yadav, complained, he said.

The income limit for a Other Backward Classes person, under the non-creamy layer, was Rs 6 lakh till 2017, which was then increased to Rs 8 lakh. The SDM report found that Yadav, in 2014, furnished wrong information, and so did his son Sarthak in July this year, as income figures mentioned for getting the non-creamy layer OBC certificate did not match the ones mentioned in various election affidavits..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Winning FIFA Club World Cup adds to our positivity, says Joe Gomez.

Liverpools Joe Gomez said that winning FIFA Club World Cup adds to our positivity. Winning this only adds to our positivity, Goal.com quoted Gomez as saying.The Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time defeating Flamengo 1-0 at ...

Dyson Opens Its First Dyson Demo in Mumbai at Palladium High Street Phoenix

- Test, Try and Experience Dyson Technology MUMBAI, Dec. 23, 2019 PRNewswire -- Dyson officially opened the doors to its first Dyson Demo Store in Mumbai on 18th December 2019. The space has been engineered to encourage people to pick-up, ...

China attacks US Space Force as threat to outer space peace

Beijing, Dec 23 AP Rising space power China on Monday attacked the newly created US Space Force as a direct threat to outer space peace and security. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that China is deeply concerned about...

Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a US service member, saying insurgents also wounded several American and Afghan troops. In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said insurgent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019