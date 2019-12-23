It's my defeat, not of BJP: J'khand CM on assembly poll trends
Conceding loss in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP. As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency.
"It is not BJP's defeat, it is my defeat," Das told reporters at a press conference here. The BJP contested 79 seats, supported an Independent candidate in one constituency and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.
The saffron party's Bihar allies--the JD(U) and LJP-- contested the elections on their own and none of their candidates was leading anywhere..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Raghubar Das
- BJP
- Jharkhand
- Saryu Roy
- Election Commission
- Sudesh Mahto
- Bihar
- LJP
- AJSU Party
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from Election Commission of India on plea of 2 NGOs seeking probe into alleged discrepancies in 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Afghanistan's Ghani secures 50.64% of presidential vote in preliminary result - election commission
DMK files contempt petition in SC against TN Election Commissioner over local body polls